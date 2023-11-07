Student Union
Federal Rule Change Could Bar Withholding of Transcripts
The U.S. Department of Education recently unveiled new rules that could bar colleges and universities from withholding transcripts and academic credits to students who owe money.
Inside Higher Ed reports that the practice of withholding transcripts has come under scrutiny in recent years. (October 2023)
Surgeon General Addresses Loneliness, Isolation on Campuses
U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy kicked off a national tour highlighting mental health with a visit to Duke University.
Murthy was addressing what he described as the growing problems of loneliness and isolation on college campuses, according to a report from WRAL News. (October 2023)
Some Colleges Providing Naloxone, Fentanyl Test Strips
Some colleges are helping students stay safe by providing free naloxone and fentanyl test strips to students to prevent drug overdoses.
Shiv Sudhakar of Fox News reports that the test strips can determine if recreational drugs are laced with fentanyl. (October 2023)
Navigating US Campus Challenges as an International Student
Mandi Kanhema, a student from Zimbabwe studying at the University of Oklahoma, says international students face hidden barriers and a lack of resources.
She talks about them here. (October 2023)
India Overtakes China as Top Source of Foreign Students in US
For the first time in 15 years, China is no longer the top source of international students in the United States.
The Chronicle of Higher Education reports that as of September, there were more than 320,000 active Indian student-visa holders, compared with 254,000 from China. (October 2023)