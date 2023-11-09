Airdate: Nov 9, 2023
The Inside Story -Israel at War | Episode 117
This week on The Inside Story: Israel at War, in its fourth week with no signs of resolution. The UN Secretary-General has called the situation in Gaza a crisis of humanity. Join us for our continuing coverage of The Inside Story: Israel at War.
