Student Union
STEM Offers Partnership Opportunities for US, India
With a global demand in STEM fields – science, technology, engineering and math – opportunities exist for partnerships between the United States and India, according to consultant Akhlesh Lakhtakia.
In a Jagran Josh article, Lakhtakia explains how university partnerships can benefit both countries. (December 2023)
NY State Could Increase Financial Aid for Thousands of Students
Under New York’s largest student aid program, those making under $80,000 are eligible for funds. Given recent inflation and the high cost of living in the state, some lawmakers want to raise the cap to $110,000. Jessica Blake has the story for Inside Higher Ed. (December 2023): [[ ]]
International Students Discuss Life on Ohio Campus
International students at Miami University in Ohio reflect on their experiences at the school in an article in The Miami Student, the student newspaper.
"In America, I think most people are really friendly compared to Japan," said Eiko Ishiyama, a student from Japan. "When you make eye contact with Americans on the street, they just smile at you. In Japan, we don’t smile at all, even if we make eye contact."
Read the full story here. (December 2023)
Robotic Dog Could Soon Guard Colleges
The firm Ghost Robotics has developed a cybernetic dog that can run at 11 kph, swim and launch drones. Colleges worry that this security solution would be excessive and "Orwellian."
Taylor Swaak reports for the Chronicle of Higher Education. (December 2023)
International Student Athletes Ponder Life at Penn
International student-athletes talk about the diverse paths that led them to the University of Pennsylvania in this article from the student newspaper.
"What motivated me is the team chemistry and the team culture here," Omar Hafez, a squash player from Egypt, told The Daily Pennsylvanian. Read the full story here. (December 2023)