Student Union
Selecting the Best Workouts for College Students
If the dormitory vending machine and a rough class schedule are conspiring to add extra pounds, students might consider a workout routine to stay trim and beat stress.
But which workout is best? Fitness instructor Sam Stahl offers some suggestions in Health Tech Zone.
See all News Updates of the Day
Study: Male College Students Less Likely to Seek Counseling
From the stress of exams to the pressures of financial obligations, the mental health of college students has become a major issue over the last few years.
But not everyone asks for help. As Vanessa McCray reports in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, male undergraduate students are less likely than females to seek help for mental health concerns. (December 2023)
‘Countries of Concern’: Florida Law Raises Questions About Student Recruitment From China
A new Florida law restricts public universities and colleges from taking money or engaging in partnerships with seven “countries of concern.”
Education officials are unsure if the law will affect recruitment of students from China – one of those countries and the largest source of international students at the University of Florida.
Writing for The New York Times, Amy Qin explains how the law, which aims to prevent the Chinese Communist Party from having influence in the state, could have unintended consequences. (December 2023)
STEM Offers Partnership Opportunities for US, India
With a global demand in STEM fields – science, technology, engineering and math – opportunities exist for partnerships between the United States and India, according to consultant Akhlesh Lakhtakia.
In a Jagran Josh article, Lakhtakia explains how university partnerships can benefit both countries. (December 2023)
NY State Could Increase Financial Aid for Thousands of Students
Under New York’s largest student aid program, those making under $80,000 are eligible for funds. Given recent inflation and the high cost of living in the state, some lawmakers want to raise the cap to $110,000. Jessica Blake has the story for Inside Higher Ed. (December 2023): [[ ]]