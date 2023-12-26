FLASHPOINT IRAN: Houthis’ Red Sea Attacks Drive Away More Container Ships Than Oil Tankers

U.S. military responds to Iranian proxy attacks in Iraq and the Red Sea on Dec. 26. Washington Institute for Near East Policy’s Noam Raydan on the commercial shipping impact of the Houthis’ Red Sea strikes. Iran analyst and former Iran International host Sima Sabet on the ITV report uncovering an alleged IRCG plot to assassinate her. National Council of Resistance of Iran’s Ali Safavi on whether more Iranian officials will face justice after Sweden upholds a life sentence against Hamid Noury for Iran’s 1988 mass killings of political prisoners.