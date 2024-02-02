Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Student Union

Some Colleges Pay the Leading US Rankings for Greater Visibility

FILE - In this April 16, 2015 file photo, cadets practice for their weekly parade on the campus of The Citadel in Charleston, S.C. The New York Times reported the school moved to spend $50,000 for the right to use its rankings online, in print and on television.
FILE - In this April 16, 2015 file photo, cadets practice for their weekly parade on the campus of The Citadel in Charleston, S.C. The New York Times reported the school moved to spend $50,000 for the right to use its rankings online, in print and on television.

The U.S. News & World Report’s annual college rankings have been criticized by many schools, and some, especially medical and legal programs, have withdrawn from them.

Yet at the same time, many other schools pay U.S. News to advertise their ranking each year. Alan Blinder investigated for the New York Times (January 2024)

Read more

See all News Updates of the Day

FAFSA Can Help International Students with Aid in US

FILE - A graduating Boston College student speaks on a phone during commencement ceremonies on May 22, 2023, in Boston.
FILE - A graduating Boston College student speaks on a phone during commencement ceremonies on May 22, 2023, in Boston.

International students in the U.S. aren't eligible for aid from the federal government. But that doesn't mean that they shouldn't fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, a story from Forbes magazine says. The form can help students get other aid opportunities.

Get the details here. (January 2024)

Read more

Optional Practical Training (OPT) Guidelines Are Changing

FILE - A visitor to the 21st China Beijing International High-tech Expo looks at a computer chip through a microscope on May 17, 2018.
FILE - A visitor to the 21st China Beijing International High-tech Expo looks at a computer chip through a microscope on May 17, 2018.

The OPT program allows international graduates in certain scientific fields the option to remain in the U.S. for few years without being sponsored by an employer for a visa.

The U.S. government is broadening the rules and is making it easier for OPT holders to work for startups. Kim Martin has more for The PIE News (January 2024)

Read more

What International Students in the US Need to Know About Police

A police car is parked in front of a a luxury apartment building in Washington, April 7, 2022. Federal prosecutors on Wednesday charged two men they say were posing as federal agents, giving free apartments and other gifts to US Secret Service agents.
A police car is parked in front of a a luxury apartment building in Washington, April 7, 2022. Federal prosecutors on Wednesday charged two men they say were posing as federal agents, giving free apartments and other gifts to US Secret Service agents.

International students often get a flood of advice as they set off to study in the United States.

But there's a key aspect that's often overlooked: how to deal with law enforcement.

Knowing your rights and how the system works can help students feel more confident and informed, says a story from JD Supra.

Get the full story here. (January 2024)

Read more

Free Speech Controversy Contributes to Harvard President’s Resignation

FILE - Harvard President Claudine Gay speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on Education on Capitol Hill, Dec. 5, 2023, in Washington.
FILE - Harvard President Claudine Gay speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on Education on Capitol Hill, Dec. 5, 2023, in Washington.

Amid allegations of plagiarism, Harvard President Claudine Gay recently resigned.

The University of Pennsylvania’s president recently stepped down as well. College campuses are at the center of a free speech debate in the U.S., especially surrounding the Israel-Gaza war. Veronica Balderas Iglesias reports for Voice of America. (January 2024)

Read more

Load more

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG