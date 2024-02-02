Student Union
Some Colleges Pay the Leading US Rankings for Greater Visibility
The U.S. News & World Report’s annual college rankings have been criticized by many schools, and some, especially medical and legal programs, have withdrawn from them.
Yet at the same time, many other schools pay U.S. News to advertise their ranking each year. Alan Blinder investigated for the New York Times (January 2024)
FAFSA Can Help International Students with Aid in US
International students in the U.S. aren't eligible for aid from the federal government. But that doesn't mean that they shouldn't fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, a story from Forbes magazine says. The form can help students get other aid opportunities.
(January 2024)
Optional Practical Training (OPT) Guidelines Are Changing
The OPT program allows international graduates in certain scientific fields the option to remain in the U.S. for few years without being sponsored by an employer for a visa.
The U.S. government is broadening the rules and is making it easier for OPT holders to work for startups. Kim Martin has more for The PIE News (January 2024)
What International Students in the US Need to Know About Police
International students often get a flood of advice as they set off to study in the United States.
But there's a key aspect that's often overlooked: how to deal with law enforcement.
Knowing your rights and how the system works can help students feel more confident and informed, says a story from JD Supra.
(January 2024)
Free Speech Controversy Contributes to Harvard President’s Resignation
Amid allegations of plagiarism, Harvard President Claudine Gay recently resigned.
The University of Pennsylvania’s president recently stepped down as well. College campuses are at the center of a free speech debate in the U.S., especially surrounding the Israel-Gaza war. Veronica Balderas Iglesias reports for Voice of America. (January 2024)