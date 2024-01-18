Accessibility links

The Inside Story - Expanding Tensions | Episode 127

The Inside Story - Expanding Tensions | Episode 127
It has been over 100 days since Hamas terrorists attacked Israel, resulting in the deaths of more than 1200 people, according to the Israeli government's report. In response, Palestinians claim that Israeli retaliation has killed nearly 24 thousand people. Join us as we cover the escalating tensions in the region and the growing global calls for a cease-fire. This week on The Inside Story: Expanding Tensions

Airdate: Jan 18, 2024

