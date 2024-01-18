Airdate: Jan 18, 2024
The Inside Story - Expanding Tensions | Episode 127
It has been over 100 days since Hamas terrorists attacked Israel, resulting in the deaths of more than 1200 people, according to the Israeli government's report. In response, Palestinians claim that Israeli retaliation has killed nearly 24 thousand people. Join us as we cover the escalating tensions in the region and the growing global calls for a cease-fire. This week on The Inside Story: Expanding Tensions
Episodes
-
January 11, 2024
The Inside Story - The Year Ahead | Episode 126
-
December 28, 2023
The Inside Story - Nature Crimes | Episode 124
-
December 21, 2023
The Inside Story - A Free Press Matters | Episode 123
-
December 14, 2023
The Inside Story - Fighting on Two Fronts | Episode 122
-
December 07, 2023
The Inside Story - Ukraine Grain | Episode 121
-
November 30, 2023
The Inside Story - A Fragile Pause | Episode 120