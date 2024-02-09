Accessibility links

Higher Education Reform Becomes Key Topic of 2024 US Elections

FILE - Voting booths are set up in a high school gymnasium in Hollis, N.H., Jan. 22, 2024.
From classroom offerings and degree programs to free speech issues, American college campuses are topics of debate as the 2024 election season gets underway.

Joy Liwang, writing in University Herald, explains the dynamics of proposed reforms and the potential impacts on colleges and universities. (January 2024)

See all News Updates of the Day

Student Urges US to Ease Online Class Restrictions for International Students

FILE - Students walk through the campus of Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Dec. 1, 2016.
A student at Temple University in Philadelphia wants the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to ease restrictions of online classes for international college students.

"Taking online classes can mark the difference between a successful and unsuccessful semester, and international students should have the same opportunities," writes Valeria Uribe for The Temple News, the student newspaper.

Read her piece here. (January 2024)

International Students Coming to US: Avoid These Pitfalls

FILE - Students walk across the campus of The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, on Nov. 6, 2023.
US News & World Report has some tips for international students studying in the U.S.

Here's a look at 12 mistakes international students should avoid making. (January 2024)

Scholarships Open Doors for Student Aiming to Study in US

FILE - In this April 28, 2016, photo, students walk by the James Branch Cabell Library on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Va.
The Indian Express has an article outlining some of the benefits of studying abroad and offers a list of programs and scholarships for student planning to study in the United States.

Read the story here. (January 2024)

International MBA Students Offer Tips for Success

FILE - People walk in and out of The Wharton School building on the University of Pennsylvania campus in Philadelphia, March 20, 2016.
Poets & Quants, a website centered on graduate business education, talked to international MBA students in the U.S. about achieving success.

Here's what they said. (January 2024)

