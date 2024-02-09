Student Union
Higher Education Reform Becomes Key Topic of 2024 US Elections
From classroom offerings and degree programs to free speech issues, American college campuses are topics of debate as the 2024 election season gets underway.
Joy Liwang, writing in University Herald, explains the dynamics of proposed reforms and the potential impacts on colleges and universities. (January 2024)
Student Urges US to Ease Online Class Restrictions for International Students
A student at Temple University in Philadelphia wants the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to ease restrictions of online classes for international college students.
"Taking online classes can mark the difference between a successful and unsuccessful semester, and international students should have the same opportunities," writes Valeria Uribe for The Temple News, the student newspaper.
Read her piece here. (January 2024)
International Students Coming to US: Avoid These Pitfalls
US News & World Report has some tips for international students studying in the U.S.
Here's a look at 12 mistakes international students should avoid making. (January 2024)
Scholarships Open Doors for Student Aiming to Study in US
The Indian Express has an article outlining some of the benefits of studying abroad and offers a list of programs and scholarships for student planning to study in the United States.
Read the story here. (January 2024)
International MBA Students Offer Tips for Success
Poets & Quants, a website centered on graduate business education, talked to international MBA students in the U.S. about achieving success.
Here's what they said. (January 2024)