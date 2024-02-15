Student Union
Many Scholarships Exist for International Students
This guide, from Times Higher Education, lists available scholarships in the U.S. and UK for international students, and answers frequently asked questions about the process. (January 2024)
Is the SAT or ACT Better?
US colleges typically accept two admissions tests, the SAT and ACT. Cole Claybourn explains the differences in US News & World Report. (January 2024)
Biden Has Canceled $137 Billion of Student Loans, but How?
This explainer from Gabriel Rubin and Rosie Ettenheim shows how the Biden administration canceled so much debt, despite an unfavorable Supreme Court ruling.
Read The Wall Street Journal piece. (January 2024)
Resident Assistants Are Unionizing
In the U.S., many undergraduate students help manage their dormitories as resident assistants, or RAs. In exchange, they are often paid or given a discount on their housing.
However, RAs at many schools are now voting to join unions – as part of a greater shift in both higher education, and the American workforce. Alan Blinder reports for The New York Times. (December 2023)
Elite Schools Pay Over $104 Million to Settle Financial Aid Collusion Suit
A lawsuit claimed that several universities, including Yale, Columbia and Duke, colluded to limit the amount of financial aid offered to students.
Danielle Douglas-Gabriel and Susan Svrluga report for The Washington Post. (January 2024)