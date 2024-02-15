Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Student Union

Many Scholarships Exist for International Students

FILE - Old Main at North Dakota State University is seen Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Fargo, N.D.
FILE - Old Main at North Dakota State University is seen Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Fargo, N.D.

This guide, from Times Higher Education, lists available scholarships in the U.S. and UK for international students, and answers frequently asked questions about the process. (January 2024)

Read more

See all News Updates of the Day

Is the SAT or ACT Better?

FILE - Students walk through the Harvard Law School area on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., on Nov. 19, 2002.
FILE - Students walk through the Harvard Law School area on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., on Nov. 19, 2002.

US colleges typically accept two admissions tests, the SAT and ACT. Cole Claybourn explains the differences in US News & World Report. (January 2024)

Read more

Biden Has Canceled $137 Billion of Student Loans, but How?

People in favor of canceling student debt protest outside the Supreme Court, June 30, 2023, in Washington.
People in favor of canceling student debt protest outside the Supreme Court, June 30, 2023, in Washington.

This explainer from Gabriel Rubin and Rosie Ettenheim shows how the Biden administration canceled so much debt, despite an unfavorable Supreme Court ruling.

Read The Wall Street Journal piece. (January 2024)

Read more

Resident Assistants Are Unionizing 

FILE - A students stands on the balcony of Ehringhaus dormitory on campus at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Aug. 18, 2020.
FILE - A students stands on the balcony of Ehringhaus dormitory on campus at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Aug. 18, 2020.

In the U.S., many undergraduate students help manage their dormitories as resident assistants, or RAs. In exchange, they are often paid or given a discount on their housing.

However, RAs at many schools are now voting to join unions – as part of a greater shift in both higher education, and the American workforce. Alan Blinder reports for The New York Times. (December 2023)

Read more

Elite Schools Pay Over $104 Million to Settle Financial Aid Collusion Suit

FILE - A woman sits on the Columbia University campus, Monday, March 9, 2020, in New York.
FILE - A woman sits on the Columbia University campus, Monday, March 9, 2020, in New York.

A lawsuit claimed that several universities, including Yale, Columbia and Duke, colluded to limit the amount of financial aid offered to students.

Danielle Douglas-Gabriel and Susan Svrluga report for The Washington Post. (January 2024)

Read more

Load more

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG