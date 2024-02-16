Student Union
Biden Administration Forgiving Some Student Debt Early
One of President Joe Biden’s campaign promises was to help Americans with student loans.
Now, the Biden administration plans to forgive debt for those who borrowed less than $12,000 and have been paying their debt for a decade or more. The news comes six months before a self-imposed deadline to launch the initiative.
Danielle Douglas-Gabriel has more in The Washington Post. (January 2024)
See all News Updates of the Day
Many Scholarships Exist for International Students
This guide, from Times Higher Education, lists available scholarships in the U.S. and UK for international students, and answers frequently asked questions about the process. (January 2024)
Is the SAT or ACT Better?
US colleges typically accept two admissions tests, the SAT and ACT. Cole Claybourn explains the differences in US News & World Report. (January 2024)
Biden Has Canceled $137 Billion of Student Loans, but How?
This explainer from Gabriel Rubin and Rosie Ettenheim shows how the Biden administration canceled so much debt, despite an unfavorable Supreme Court ruling.
Read The Wall Street Journal piece. (January 2024)
Resident Assistants Are Unionizing
In the U.S., many undergraduate students help manage their dormitories as resident assistants, or RAs. In exchange, they are often paid or given a discount on their housing.
However, RAs at many schools are now voting to join unions – as part of a greater shift in both higher education, and the American workforce. Alan Blinder reports for The New York Times. (December 2023)