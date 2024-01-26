Airdate: Jan 25, 2024
The Inside Story - Global Flashpoints | Episode 128
We cover the direct military action taken by American troops against Houthi rebels in the Middle East. Additionally, we discuss the American efforts to assist Ukraine in its fight against Russia, as well as the heightened tensions in the Pacific following the recent Taiwan elections. This week on the Inside Story, Global Flashpoints
