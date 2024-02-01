The Inside Story - Military Conflicts | Episode 129

Accessibility links

The deaths of three American soldiers in Jordan have increased US engagement in the Middle East and raised worries about a potential larger military conflict. Furthermore, Israel is carrying out a continued offensive in Gaza, four months after a devastating attack by Hamas. This week on the Inside Story: Military Conflicts

Airdate: Feb 1, 2024

