Governments Should Recognize the Economic Benefits of International

FILE - Commuters walk across a street in the central business district in Beijing, Aug. 25, 2022. Some academic observers argue that international students play an important role in society.
Several English-speaking countries, including Canada and the U.K., have recently moved to limit international student numbers.

While the potential downsides of student immigration are often reported on, Alan Beattie of The Financial Times argues the upsides aren’t stressed enough. (February 2023)

FAFSA Delays Are Worrying Students and Educators

File - A graduating Boston College student speaks on a phone during commencement ceremonies on May 22, 2023, in Boston. The new version of FAFSA was delayed this year, which could cause a problem for some students.
FAFSA, the federal form used to apply for financial aid, was revamped this year. But the new version has been delayed – and so that could mean a delay in financial aid for many students.

Sarah Wood reports for US News & World Report. (February 2024)

International Student Enrollment in US Surged 13% Last Year

FILE - In this March 14, 2019, file photo students walk on the Stanford University campus in Santa Clara, Calif.
That’s according to 2022-2023 academic year data from Open Doors.

Read more about the surge, including which countries are sending the most students to the U.S., in this summary from Viggo Stacey of The PIE News. (February 2024)

US Campuses Face ‘Transnational Repression’

FILE - A Homeland Security vehicle outside the Moakley Federal Courthouse in Boston. A citizen of China who is a student at the Berklee College of Music was convicted Jan. 25, 2024, of threatening a person who posted a flyer in support of democracy in China, authorities said.
A new report from Freedom House explains how authoritarian governments try to police and harass students on U.S. campuses.

Read a summary in Karin Fischer’s newsletter for the Chronicle of Higher Education. (January 2024)

How Does Medical School Work?

FILE - Dr. Keith Reisinger-Kindle, associate director of the OB-GYN residency program at Wright State University's medical school in Dayton, Ohio, leads a lecture of OB-GYN residents in the Wright State program, April 13, 2022.
A medical education in the U.S. is long and frequently expensive. But with high average earnings, and the opportunity to save lives, many think it’s worth it.

Sarah Wood explains the basics of medical education for the US News & World Report. (January 2024)

