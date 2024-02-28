Student Union
Governments Should Recognize the Economic Benefits of International
Several English-speaking countries, including Canada and the U.K., have recently moved to limit international student numbers.
While the potential downsides of student immigration are often reported on, Alan Beattie of The Financial Times argues the upsides aren’t stressed enough. (February 2023)
See all News Updates of the Day
FAFSA Delays Are Worrying Students and Educators
FAFSA, the federal form used to apply for financial aid, was revamped this year. But the new version has been delayed – and so that could mean a delay in financial aid for many students.
Sarah Wood reports for US News & World Report. (February 2024)
International Student Enrollment in US Surged 13% Last Year
That’s according to 2022-2023 academic year data from Open Doors.
Read more about the surge, including which countries are sending the most students to the U.S., in this summary from Viggo Stacey of The PIE News. (February 2024)
US Campuses Face ‘Transnational Repression’
A new report from Freedom House explains how authoritarian governments try to police and harass students on U.S. campuses.
Read a summary in Karin Fischer’s newsletter for the Chronicle of Higher Education. (January 2024)
How Does Medical School Work?
A medical education in the U.S. is long and frequently expensive. But with high average earnings, and the opportunity to save lives, many think it’s worth it.
Sarah Wood explains the basics of medical education for the US News & World Report. (January 2024)