Airdate: Feb 8, 2024
The Inside Story - Strikes and Counterstrikes | Episode 130
We are reporting on the situation in the Middle East. The U.S. and Britain have launched missile strikes against Iranian-backed Houthi fighters in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen. Meanwhile, in the U.S., a divided Congress is debating a bipartisan Senate bill that addresses the border crisis and provides funding for Ukraine. This week on The Inside Story, Strikes and Counterstrikes.
