Airdate: February 15, 2024
The Inside Story - Journalism and Conflicts | Episode 131
We continue our focus on press freedom around the world. We delve into the challenges of reporting on the Israeli war in Gaza, where journalists face significant risks. In Ukraine, journalists not only document the ongoing conflict but also investigate potential war crimes. This week on The Inside Story: Journalism and Conflicts.
Episodes
-
February 08, 2024
The Inside Story - Strikes and Counterstrikes | Episode 130
-
February 01, 2024
The Inside Story - Military Conflicts | Episode 129
-
January 25, 2024
The Inside Story - Global Flashpoints | Episode 128
-
January 18, 2024
The Inside Story - Expanding Tensions | Episode 127
-
January 11, 2024
The Inside Story - The Year Ahead | Episode 126
-
December 28, 2023
The Inside Story - Nature Crimes | Episode 124