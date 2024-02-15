Accessibility links

The Inside Story - Journalism and Conflicts | Episode 131

We continue our focus on press freedom around the world. We delve into the challenges of reporting on the Israeli war in Gaza, where journalists face significant risks. In Ukraine, journalists not only document the ongoing conflict but also investigate potential war crimes. This week on The Inside Story: Journalism and Conflicts.

Airdate: February 15, 2024

