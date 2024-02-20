Accessibility links

Border Crossings: Nikhil Bagga

Seattle based singer, songwriter and guitarist Nikhil Bagga is 14 years old. He released his debut album, Leap of Faith two years ago. He took up guitar at nine so he could learn to play along with his favorites: AC/DC, Ed Sheeran, Ayron Jones, and Queen.

