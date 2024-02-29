Airdate: Feb 29, 2024
The Inside Story - A River at Risk | Episode 133
Tens of millions of Americans are caught in a multi-state battle for water as the worst drought in more than a thousand years grips the Colorado River. We explore how life is adapting to an uncertain future with less water in the American Southwest. This week on the Inside Story: A River at Risk.
