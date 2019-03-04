Guaido Returns to Venezuela

Venezuelan opposition leader and U.S.-recognized interim President Juan Guaido arrived at the Caracas airport Monday as demonstrations in support of him were taking place.

Guaido announced his return on Twitter, telling his followers that he had passed immigration at the airport in his "beloved land".

Ahead of his return from a tour of Latin American allies, Guaido had called on the Venezuelan people to gather in cities across the country to show their support for him.

"Today, at 11am, we all go back to the streets," Guaido wrote on Twitter Monday, along with an image listing meeting points for roughly a dozen cities throughout the country.



On Sunday, he left the Ecuadorian coastal town of Salinas aboard an Ecuadorian air force plane after meeting with Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno. His travel plans have not been made public, but a spokesman said Guaido would be in Caracas in time for the Carnival season, which begins Monday.

Guaido has said he expects to be arrested upon his return. But U.S. National Security advisor John Bolton warned on Twitter Monday against any threats to Guaido's safety upon his return to Venezuela.

Guaido, recognized by the U.S. and 50 other countries as Venezuela's interim leader, heads Venezuela's National Assembly. He used his authority to invoke the constitution to declare President Nicolas Maduro's leadership illegitimate because of election fraud and declare himself interim president.

Last week Guaido met with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and other regional leaders in Bogota, Colombia, and later traveled to Brazil and Paraguay.

The United States increased its pressure on Venezuela Friday, imposing sanctions on six high-ranking security officials as well as revoking the visas of dozens of other high officials.

The Trump administration said the sanctions were a response to Venezuelan military officials, who last weekend blocked an opposition-backed effort to bring food into the country. At one border point, aid trucks caught fire and several people died.