A ceasefire in Ukraine?
The U.S. will resume military support for Ukraine after it agreed to a ceasefire plan. European leaders hold their own meetings on defense as U.S. priorities shift. The latest on U.S. trade tariffs and a look at the Economy following another day of losses on Wall Street. The impacts of foreign aid cuts are felt in Africa, and a visit to a remote island in the Indian Ocean at the center of a geopolitical tug-of-war.
Episodes
March 10, 2025
Stocks down as threat of recession looms
March 09, 2025
Marco Rubio in Saudi Arabia for Ukraine talks.
March 06, 2025
Hamas rejects Trump’s threat
March 05, 2025
The world reacts to Donald Trump’s address to congress
March 04, 2025
Trump suspends military aid to Kyiv: Now what?
March 03, 2025
Europe scrambles as U.S. appears to back away from Ukraine.