When refugees arrive in the US, they receive a small stipend to cover living expenses for three to six months, and they get some help from refugee resettlement agencies. After that, they are on their own to navigate their new country. In 2016, an influx of Syrian refugees led a group of women in Phoenix, Arizona to step in to help their new neighbors. VOA’s June Soh has more on the grass-roots effort. Her story is narrated by VOA's Carol Pearson.