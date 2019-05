The mystery about the authenticity of a painting has been solved after 25 years. A painting given by a private collector to the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1957 is indeed by Vincent Van Gogh. New imaging technology helped confirm the painting's authenticity after years of doubt and debate. For VOA, Anna Nelson traveled to Hartford to see the Van Gogh painting "Vase with Poppies" in this story narrated by Anna Rice.