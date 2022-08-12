A Year After US Withdrawal from Afghanistan, Some Frustration at Lack of Lessons Learned

Ahead of the anniversary of the chaotic American military withdrawal from Afghanistan, administration officials say the U.S. is on a stronger strategic footing by ending the war and point to the recent strike that killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri as proof of U.S. “over-the-horizon” counterterror capacity. But many are expressing frustration at what they see as the administration’s lack of effort to learn from the withdrawal and the 20-year conflict. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report.