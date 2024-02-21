Student Union
Academic Superstars Are Facing Accusations of Plagiarism
Harvard’s former president Claudine Gay resigned recently after being accused of plagiarism. Now, the work of top researchers in many fields is facing scrutiny. Anemona Hartocollis reports for The New York Times. (January 2024).
See all News Updates of the Day
This College Student’s Acceptance Letter Came With a Marching Band
Alejandro Marroquin, 17, was surprised one morning by a full marching band outside his home, carrying a letter admitting him to the University of Maryland. Read the story from Emily Davies of The Washington Post. (January 2024)
Biden’s Student-Loan Repayment Program Is Starting Up
The new program could save many borrowers at least $1,000 per year. Danielle Douglas-Gabriel has the details in The Washington Post. (January 2024)
Biden Administration Forgiving Some Student Debt Early
One of President Joe Biden’s campaign promises was to help Americans with student loans.
Now, the Biden administration plans to forgive debt for those who borrowed less than $12,000 and have been paying their debt for a decade or more. The news comes six months before a self-imposed deadline to launch the initiative.
Danielle Douglas-Gabriel has more in The Washington Post. (January 2024)
Many Scholarships Exist for International Students
This guide, from Times Higher Education, lists available scholarships in the U.S. and UK for international students, and answers frequently asked questions about the process. (January 2024)