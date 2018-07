Just across the Baltic Sea from Helsinki, where U.S. President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will meet for a much-anticipated summit Monday, Estonia is watching events unfold with growing alarm. The country was once a Soviet Republic, but now hosts NATO forces aimed at deterring any Russian incursions. As Henry Ridgwell reports, Moscow's annexation of Crimea and other actions against Ukraine have left front-line Baltic states nervous of any rapprochement with Russia.