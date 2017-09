Women in Saudi Arabia have won their battle for the right to drive. Saudi King Salman made history Tuesday by issuing a royal decree "giving women the right to drive." The ultra-conservative kingdom has been criticized for restricting women's freedoms more than any other Muslim nation. It has been the only country barring women from getting behind the wheel. Activists who fought against this ban say they expect further expansion of women's rights in Saudi Arabia. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.