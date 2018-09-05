Actor Spacey Won't Face Sex Charge in Los Angeles

Prosecutors in Los Angeles said Tuesday that they would not pursue a sexual assault charge against actor Kevin Spacey because the statute of limitations has run out.

Spacey has been accused of assaulting a male colleague in 1992.

The Los Angeles district attorney's office said it was also declining to charge another actor, Steven Seagal, on allegations of assaulting a teenage girl in 1993 for the same reason. Seagal denies the charge.

Spacey is facing other sexual assault charges, and also is under investigation for alleged misconduct in London.

The Oscar-winning star of such films as American Beauty was fired from the television series House of Cards earlier this year, and his appearance in the film All the Money in the World was edited out.

Spacey apologized last year for trying to seduce a teenage actor in 1986, and his spokesman said Spacey was seeking treatment.