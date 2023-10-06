Student Union
Admissions Officials Worried About Diversity
That’s according to Inside Higher Ed’s annual survey, which finds that most officials think that the end of affirmative action will reduce racial diversity on campus.
Read the rest of the findings in this report from Liam Knox. (September 2023)
Facing a Deficit, One College Drops Foreign Languages
West Virginia University, the flagship public institution in one of America’s poorest states, has announced a plan to get rid of all foreign languages and creative writing, and fire about 7% of its academic staff. The move is unprecedented among large American schools, and faculty and students are not happy. Nick Anderson of The Washington Post takes a deeper look at the controversy. (August 2023)
Students, Teachers Grapple With ChatGPT
Many of the students say they use ChatGPT to organize their notes and make outlines, not to cheat. But other students have used the AI chatbot to do just that.
Confusingly, some students who don’t use ChatGPT are being flagged for plagiarism by AI-detection services, often because their work is of a suspiciously high standard.
Read more about the dilemma in an ABC News report. (September 2023)
Here’s What a Good Recommendation Letter Looks Like
Colleges often require letters of recommendation, especially from a teacher who knows your academic work well. Ilana Kowarski and Cole Claybourn review what makes a good letter stand out in U.S. News & World Report. (August 2023) [[ ]]
Could ‘Microcredentials’ Change Higher Education?
The University of Texas system, one of the largest in the U.S., is “betting big” on microcredentials, or academic certifications short of a degree. UT is partnering with Coursera to do so, as well as big tech firms like IBM and Google.
The goal for the 30,000 students expected to participate is to help them build skills employers want.
Lauren Coffey of Inside Higher Ed reviews the new program. (September 2023)