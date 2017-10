U.S. public health advocates welcomed President Donald Trump's decision to declare the U.S. opioid epidemic a national public health emergency, but say the crisis needs additional funds to be addressed. The 90-day order enables states to use federal emergency funds to fight the crisis, but, although it can be extended, it does not provide a long-term budget. Also, as VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports, there are fears that emergency resources may be depleted by the cost of natural and other disasters.