Afghan Diplomat at UN Vows to Represent Afghan People First

Afghanistan’s Permanent Mission to the U.N. is one of the country’s few diplomatic missions that is still operating since the Taliban’s takeover of the country in 2021. Naseer Ahmad Faiq, who leads the mission, says that his team’s priorities are to represent the people of Afghanistan and help the humanitarian efforts in the country. Zafar Bamyani reports from New York, narrated by Bezhan Hamdard. Camera: Zafar Bamyani, Contributor: Roshan Noorzai

