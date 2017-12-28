Islamic State Claims Deadly Afghanistan Blast

A suicide attack on a building in Kabul that houses a Shi’ite Muslim cultural center with ties to Iran, has killed and wounded dozens of people.

Nusrat Rahimi, a deputy spokesman at Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry, confirmed to VOA that 40 people were killed and 30 more wounded and he expects the casualty toll will increase.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack. An online statement said the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber and that three other bombs were also used. Previous attacks on Shi’ite worship places and processions in Kabul and elsewhere in Afghanistan were also claimed by Islamic State.

The bomber, witnesses reported, blew himself up near a big meeting in the basement of the Tebyan Social and Cultural Center building shortly before other devices went off.

Mohammad Sabir Nasib, director at a Kabul hospital, told VOA they have received at least 11 bodies and 18 critically injured people, saying the death toll was likely to increase. Women were also among the victims, he added.

The offices of the Afghan Voice Agency (AVA), a news organization, are near the cultural center. Reuters reported that at least one AVA journalist is among those killed.

President Ashraf Ghani called the attack a “crime against humanity.”

The presidential palace said in a statement the Afghan government is committed to eliminating terrorism.

“Terrorists groups and their backers must know that the Afghan people are united and stand firm to any plot carried out by their enemies; these heinous attacks will not break the resolve of the Afghan people,” the statement read.

NATO’s Resolute Support mission in a statement condemned the bloodshed.

“Cultural advancement and freedom of speech will not be deterred. Our mutual enemies must know they will not win and the Afghan people will not be silenced,” said the mission, which comprises mostly American troops.

The Taliban insurgency distanced itself from the attack, saying its fighters do not target civilian facilities, especially those housing education and cultural centers.

Meanwhile, an overnight bomb blast in the northern province of Balkh killed at least six children. The incident took place in the district of Dawlatabad. Officials reported the victims found an improvised explosive device planted by anti-government militants, and were playing with it when it exploded.