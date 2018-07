A grassroots movement in Afghanistan has sent a bloodstained letter to the U.N. to protest against what they call "Pakistan's support for the war in Afghanistan." The movement, which initially began its activism against war by both the Taliban and Afghan security forces in April of this year in southern Helmand province, has recently ended a 15-day sit-in at Pakistan's embassy in Kabul to protest the country's alleged support for the Afghan Taliban. VOA's Jalal Mirzad reports from Kabul.