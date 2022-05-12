Accessibility links

Afghan Interpreter Eludes Taliban Checkpoints to Escape into Pakistan
Even though the US evacuated some 116-thousand Afghans last August when the Taliban took over the country, tens of thousands of Afghans who had worked for the US military or government were left behind. They were eligible for Special Immigrant Visas because of their work during the almost 20-year war against the Taliban. Evacuations of SIV holders continue, but only a few at a time. One of the fortunate ones to leave recently is an interpreter first profiled by VOA last year. VOA's Senior Washington Correspondent Carolyn Presutti brings us the story of how he finally got out. Camera: Saqib Ul Islam

