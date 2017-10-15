Afghan Police Stop Truck Filled With Explosives, Foil Kabul Attack

Afghan police say they have foiled a major bombing in the capital after arresting a suspect whose truck was loaded with explosives.



Mohamed Salem Almas, the head of criminal investigations in the Kabul police, told a press conference Sunday that the truck carried more than 2,700 kilograms (3 tons) of explosives. He says police ordered the suspect to stop and then shot and wounded him when he tried to escape.

Almas says the Taliban-linked Haqqani network was behind the attack, which was to be carried out in a crowded part of the city.

