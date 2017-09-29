4 Killed in Suicide Attack on Kabul Mosque

Afghan officials say a suicide blast outside a Shi’ite Muslim worship place in Kabul has killed at least six people and wounded 27 others.

Witnesses report the bomber was disguised as a sheepherder and tried to enter the crowded facility in the Qala-e Fatehullah area of the capital city when a police guard intercepted and shot at him. The attacker then detonated explosives strapped to his body just as worshipers were dispersing after offering prayers.



The death toll from the powerful blast reportedly is much higher than the official figure, and children also were victims.

President Ashraf Ghani has strongly condemned the bombing, saying such terrorist acts will fail to divide Afghans.

A Taliban spokesman denied the insurgent group’s involvement, saying it has nothing to do with the bombing.

Local reports say Afghan security forces arrested a second suicide bomber near the site before he could detonate his vest.

Loyalists of Islamic State in Afghanistan have claimed responsibility for attacks on members of the minority Shi’ite community and their mosques.

Friday’s attack came a month after a suicide bomber killed at least 20 people during prayers at another Shi’ite mosque in the Afghan capital.