Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
VOA News on China
VOA News On Iran
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
Latest show
Africa 54 - October 19, 2021
Upcoming
12:30 - 12:58
Africa 54
14:30 - 15:29
Straight Talk Africa
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
01:30 - 02:00
LIVE
International Edition 2330 EDT
Upcoming
02:00 - 02:05
VOA Newscasts
02:05 - 02:30
Daybreak Africa
02:30 - 03:00
International Edition 2330 EDT
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
01:30 - 02:00
LIVE
International Edition
Upcoming
02:05 - 02:30
Daybreak Africa
02:30 - 03:00
International Edition
03:00 - 03:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
02:00 - 02:04
VOA Newscasts
03:00 - 03:04
VOA Newscasts
04:00 - 04:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
International Edition 2330 EDT
International Edition
South & Central Asia
Afghan Prosecutors Who Worked at Bagram Prison Fear Taliban’s Reprisals
October 19, 2021 11:27 PM
Waheed Faizi
Get Adobe Flash Player
Embed
Afghan Prosecutors Who Worked at Bagram Prison Fear Taliban’s Reprisals
Embed
The code has been copied to your clipboard.
width
px
height
px
The URL has been copied to your clipboard
No media source currently available
0:00
0:02:26
0:00
Direct link
240p | 6.1MB
360p | 9.4MB
480p | 15.5MB
720p | 37.9MB
1080p | 48.3MB
Afghan Prosecutors Who Worked at Bagram Prison Fear Taliban’s Reprisals
Former Afghan prosecutors at the Bagram prison's legal and justice center - where thousands of Taliban and other militants were detained - say they are now in danger. VOA's Waheed Faizi has the story.
See TV Programs
See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG