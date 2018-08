Earlier this week a 23-year-old Afghan army soldier tried to stop a suicide attack in eastern Nangarhar province by putting his arms around the bomber just before the attacker triggered a blast. The soldier, Mohammad Omar, spotted the bomber in a crowded market, hugged him and pushed him away from before the bomber detonated his explosives, killing Omar and three other people. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. VOA’s Zabihullah Ghazi reports from Nangarhar.