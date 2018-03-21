Afghan Suicide Bomber Kills at Least 26 in Kabul

Afghan officials say a suicide bomb went off Wednesday in Kabul, killing at least 26 people and wounding many more.

A big crowd of Shi'ite Muslims had gathered in the Afghan capital in connection with the Persian new year celebrations, or Nawroz, when the blast occurred, witnesses and officials said.

They said the toll could rise and mostly civilians were among the victims.

The perpetrator of the attack was, so far, unclear.

Islamic State militants have in recent months frequently targeted Shi'ite worship places and gatherings in Kabul while the Taliban insurgency has also plotted devastating suicide bombings in the city.

A Taliban spokesman, however, has denied responsibility in Wednesday's bombing.

