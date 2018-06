In November, a young Guinean immigrant died beneath the wheels of a garbage truck in the Bronx, New York. The driver told police he was a homeless man who jumped aboard the moving truck, but VOA published articles exposing the truth: the man's name was Mouctar Diallo, and he was actually an off-the-books worker for the trash-hauling company Sanitation Salvage. Months later, the same driver for the same company struck and killed another man—an elderly pedestrian. VOA's Kiera Feldman reports.