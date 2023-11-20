Student Union
After Pandemic Shortfall, College Enrollments Are Rising Again
The number of college students enrolling in the U.S. has dropped in recent years. The recent rise is good news but masks the fact that new first-year enrollments are still falling. Danielle Douglas-Gabriel reports for The Washington Post. (October 2023)
Survey: Of Major Study-Abroad Destinations, US Provides Most Student Satisfaction
A new survey of 126,000 international students found that the U.S. was the only one of the top four host countries to provide above-average student satisfaction.
The other three (the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada) ranked below average.
The report is summarized by Seeta Bhardwa in Times Higher Education. (November 2023)
Some US Politicians Want to Cut Funding for Humanities Programs
As cultural battles involving school curriculums are being fought across the United States, some conservative politicians are suggesting funding be cut for college humanities programs.
Times Higher Education reports that some elected officials favor programs that help students get higher-paying jobs, and that help states train more skilled workers. (October 2023)
Startup Hopes to Address Nursing Shortage With International Students
Boston startup InSpring wants to help alleviate the nursing shortage in the United States by training hundreds of international students, according to a report published by Axios.
The first cohort could take exams in 2025, although they could work in health care positions earlier as they study for licensure. (September 2023)
Colleges Continue Fight Against Hazing Among Athletes
A number of college campuses across the United States have been dealing with allegations of hazing in 2023, often involving athletic programs at schools.
CNN describes what hazing is, how it gained a foothold on campuses and how colleges are fighting it. (September 2023)