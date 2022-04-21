Accessibility links

Ahead of French Presidential Runoff, Bellwether Town Mulls Options

France decides on its next president April 24, when incumbent Emmanuel Macron faces his far-right rival Marine Le Pen in runoff elections — just as they did five years ago. For the past two decades, the small town of Chateaudun, southwest of Paris, has voted in line with the rest of the country. So which candidate will its citizens back this time around? For VOA, Lisa Bryant went to find out. Camera: Lisa Bryant Produced by: Jon Spier

