U.S.Vice President Mike Pence will be attending the US-ASEAN Summit in Singapore and the APEC Summit in Papua New Guinea in mid-November, where he is expected to highlight the Trump administration's vision of a "free and open Indo-Pacific." The strategy was designed to replace the Obama-era "Pivot to Asia," but as White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara reports, many are still unclear about what this strategy means.