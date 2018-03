The U.S. State Department named 23 locations as among the worst regions for human trafficking, including Belarus, Central African Republic, Burundi, the Congos, China, Eritrea, Iran, North Korea, Russia, Sudan, Syria, Uzbekistan and Venezuela. Sex trafficking is also on the increase in the United States. Fortunately, so are efforts at prevention and treatment. In Part 3 of her series, VOA's Carolyn Presutti shows us some of the treatment programs, and how those programs are making a difference.