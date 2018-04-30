Alabama Museum Seeks to Change American Narrative About Race

On a grassy, six-acre hill overlooking the city of Montgomery Alabama is a new memorial that is the first in the United States to recognize the victims of racial terrorism and lynching. Founded by the Equal Justice Initiative, a non-profit organization working in marginalized and impoverished communities, the group hopes the Memorial and The Legacy Museum will help change the national narrative about race. VOA’s Kane Farabaugh covered opening day activities and has more from Montgomery.
