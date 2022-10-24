Albania, Israel Discuss Cybersecurity After Iran Attack

One month after Albania cut diplomatic relations with Iran following a cyberattack, Albania’s prime minister arrived Sunday in Israel for a three-day visit that includes meeting with Israeli cyber defense officials.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said he and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama discussed common challenges facing the two countries, “with an emphasis on the Iranian threat.”

Lapid said Israel will do its best to help in efforts against Iran, something it see “as a national interest and an historical obligation.”

Lapid tweeted a photo of the Israeli delegation’s meeting with the Albanian side headed by Rama, and said they agreed the two countries “will work together to combat cyber threats posed by Iran.”

Rama was also scheduled to meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and the head of Israel's National Cyber Directorate.

Albania severed diplomatic ties after blaming Iran for the July cyberattack that hit Albania’s government websites and services. Albania also blamed Iran for a second cyberattack in September against the country’s police computer systems.