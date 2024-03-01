Alexey Navalny Laid to Rest as Supporters Vow to Carry on his Fight For a Free Russia

Alexey Navalny is laid to rest as supporters vow to carry on his fight for a free Russia. A conversation with David Kramer, Executive Director with the George W. Bush Presidential Center on myths about Russia’s war on Ukraine that could be helping the Kremlin. International outrage following the deaths of more than 100 Palestinians racing toward aid trucks. Edward Djerejian former U.S. ambassador to Israel and currently senior Fellow at Harvard Kennedy School's Middle East Initiative on whether this will derail ceasefire negotiations. With the U.S. presidential election just eight months, some lawmakers are sounding the alarm over foreign actors’ efforts to create false narratives in order to sway the outcome.