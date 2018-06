A star-studded all-female cast beefs up the new heist film "Ocean's 8," by filmmaker Gary Ross. The new release marks a departure from the all-male gang of tuxedo-clad cons both in the original 1960s flick "Ocean's 11," with Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin, and in the 2001 remake with George Clooney and Brad Pitt. So, how does the new female-driven plot stack up against its all-male predecessors? VOA's Penelope Poulou has more.