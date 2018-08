In his documentary, ALT-RIGHT: Age of Rage, filmmaker Adam Bhala Lough looks at the rise of the Alternative Right movement in America and it's ideological components. The "Alt-Right" movement combines racism, white nationalism, anti-Semitism and populism. It is embraced by white supremacists and white nationalist groups when referring to themselves and their ideology of the preservation and protection of the white race. VOA's Penelope Poulou spoke to the filmmaker about the movement.