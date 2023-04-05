American Journalist Jailed in Russia Allowed Legal Meeting 

An American journalist detained by Russia has met with his lawyers for the first time since his March 29 arrest.

The Wall Street Journal’s editor-in-chief confirmed in a message to staff Tuesday that Evan Gershkovich has been able to meet with his lawyers.

"Evan's health is good, and he is grateful for the outpouring of support from around the world," Tucker said in the message, viewed by Reuters.

Tucker said that the Journal was encouraged by the meeting.

Gershkovich is accused by Russia of espionage, a charge that carries a prison sentence of up to 20 years.

The Journal has denied the charges and Gershkovich has appealed against his arrest.

The National Press Club in Washington issued a statement expressing relief that Gershkovich had been able to meet with his lawyer.

Until Tuesday, “the only legal representation provided to [Gershkovich] was from a Russian government attorney,” said the club’s president Eileen O’Reilly, and National Press Club Journalism Institute head Gil Klein.

“That is a situation unworthy of a nation that this week is also the Chair of the United Nation’s Security Council,” the National Press Club said.

It said that now Gershkovich was in contact with his own lawyer, “the important legal work can begin to get [him] home.”

Gershkovich, who has worked in Russia as a journalist since 2017, was detained in Yekaterinburg, a city about 1,300 kilometers east of the Russian capital.

Moscow’s Federal Security Service said he was trying to obtain classified information about an arms factory.

Kremlin officials have said that Gershkovich was “caught red-handed” but have not provided evidence.

At the time of his arrest Gershkovich had been working for the Journal for just over a year, covering Russia and Ukraine.

His recent stories include coverage of economic problems in Russia, Chinese leader Xi Jinping's visit to Moscow, and the Russian jets that collided with a U.S. drone over the Black Sea.

Before joining the Journal, Gershkovich worked in Moscow for AFP and spent three years as a reporter for The Moscow Times. He also was a news assistant at The New York Times.

Gershkovich is being held in Lefortovo prison in Moscow. A Russian state prison monitor was cited in state media as saying that Gershkovich is being held a quarantine cell and has access to a TV, radio and a fridge.

Senior U.S. officials including Secretary of State Antony Blinken have called on Russia to free Gershkovich immediately.

Blinken raised the case in a rare direct phone call with Russia’s foreign minister on Sunday. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Monday that the Biden administration is pressing hard for Gershkovich's release, adding, “It’s got attention all the way up to the Oval Office in terms of how we can get him home.”

Some information is from Reuters.