American Mother Reflects on Son's Sacrifice in Afghanistan

Veterans Day, which initially marked the armistice that ended World War One in 1918, is a federal holiday observed every November 11th honoring U.S. military veterans for their service to the nation. This Veterans Day marks the first since the end of the war in Afghanistan, a conflict in which more than 750,000 U.S. forces served and more than 2,400 never returned home. VOA's Kane Farabaugh spoke with one mother who reflects on America's longest war and her son's sacrifice. Camera: Kane Farabaugh Produced by: Kane Farabaugh, Rob Raffaele