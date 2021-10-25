Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
VOA News on China
VOA News On Iran
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
Latest show
Upcoming
12:30 - 12:58
Africa 54
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
01:30 - 02:00
LIVE
International Edition 2330 EDT
Upcoming
02:00 - 02:30
Daybreak Africa
02:30 - 03:00
International Edition 2330 EDT
03:00 - 04:00
VOA 1 - The Hits
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
LIVE
VOA Africa
Upcoming
02:05 - 02:30
Daybreak Africa
03:00 - 03:05
VOA Newscasts
04:00 - 04:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
02:00 - 02:04
VOA Newscasts
03:00 - 03:04
VOA Newscasts
04:00 - 04:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
International Edition 2330 EDT
VOA Africa
COVID-19 Pandemic
Americans Consider COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters While Employers Roll Out Mandates
October 25, 2021 0:37 AM
Michelle Quinn
Get Adobe Flash Player
Embed
Americans Consider COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters While Employers Roll Out Mandates
Embed
The code has been copied to your clipboard.
width
px
height
px
The URL has been copied to your clipboard
No media source currently available
0:00
0:02:48
0:00
Direct link
240p | 7.7MB
360p | 11.6MB
480p | 17.7MB
720p | 43.3MB
1080p | 56.5MB
Americans Consider COVID-19 Vaccine Boosters While Employers Roll Out Mandates
Millions of people in the United States are gearing up to get COVID-19 booster shots amid ongoing controversy over vaccine mandates. Michelle Quinn reports.
Produced by: Mary Cieslak
See TV Programs
See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG